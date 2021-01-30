Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police allege Dylan Alexander Wilson killed Aysha Baty in Nambour. Picture: Supplied.
Police allege Dylan Alexander Wilson killed Aysha Baty in Nambour. Picture: Supplied.
Crime

No plea from Aysha Baty’s alleged murderer

Laura Pettigrew
30th Jan 2021 6:00 AM | Updated: 8:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man who police allege murdered Nambour woman Aysha Baty will remain behind bars until his next court date.

Dylan Alexander Wilson was charged with killing the 31 year old in the early hours of August 22.

No bail for man charged with Coast woman's murder

'Love and bright light': Town reeling after Aysha's death

Detective Inspector Dave Drinnen previously told media that emergency crews arrived to find the woman's body beside Matthew St in Nambour with "abhorrent" injuries.

Mr Wilson's case was mentioned in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday.

He did not indicate a plea to one charge of murder.

His appearance was not required.

Magistrate Rod Madsen granted Mr Wilson his fifth adjournment.

The 34-year-old will be remanded in custody until March 5 when his matter is listed for a committal mention.

aysha baty aysha baty murder nambour murder sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Close to the heart’: School’s indigenous renaming project

        Premium Content ‘Close to the heart’: School’s indigenous renaming project

        News A Northern Rivers high school will be the first in the region to embed indigenous block names into their timetable.

        Tiny fish lurking in creeks, rivers causes ‘murderous pain’

        Premium Content Tiny fish lurking in creeks, rivers causes ‘murderous pain’

        News People share horror stories of being stung at local swimming holes

        School jumps into 21st century with $5M building

        Premium Content School jumps into 21st century with $5M building

        Education The school has announced a new science building which is set to be completed next...

        End of an era as local stores close their doors

        Premium Content End of an era as local stores close their doors

        Business The change will mean four vacant stores in one of the region’s shopping centres.