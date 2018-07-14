No pain, no game in NRRRL

MARIST Brothers front-rower Lochie Perren will play through pain for the rest of the season in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

The 22-year-old will return from a sternum injury when the Rams take on the Casino Cougars at Crozier Field, Lismore, tomorrow.

"There isn't much you can do about a sternum but I'm confident it will be right,” Perren said. "I'll have some protective gear around it and I just want to do my job in the middle. It will hurt but it makes it easier when you have good players around you and we should be close to full strength.”

Perren is an imposing figure on the field, standing 1.87m and weighing 108kg.

He is already in his fourth year of first grade and is the best front-rower to come through the junior ranks at the club in recent years.

The Rams have one of the hardest working forward packs in the competition with the likes of lock Kyle Kennedy, second-rower Jake Hoban and Perren leading the way.

The trio played representative football together and were part of the winning Northern Rivers team at the NSW Country Championships this year.

Casino front-rower Nick Morrissey was also part of that side and he will be a key figure for the Cougars tomorrow.

"Nick is dangerous up the middle and he is really strong for his age (19),” Perren said.

"We've set a few goals of our own and if we can dominate a few areas we'll go well.”

The game shapes as a must-win for both teams who are sitting outside the top five.

The Rams have match-winners in centre Chris King and halfback Evan Hickling in the side.

Hickling is a clever halfback with plenty of experience and played at Casino under coach Brett Loy in 2016.

Casino have a hard edge to them with hooker Chad Taylor and halfback Trevor Bolt dominating at the back end of a win over Byron Bay last weekend.

"Every game is important to us now and we're not in a position where we can look past anyone,” Perren said.

Kick-off is 2.45pm.

other games:

Mullumbimby will host Murwillumbah for the Grant Cook Cup at Les Donnelly Field, Mullumbimby, tonight. Kick-off is 5.30pm.

Evans Head is at home today at 2.45pm against the Lower Clarence Magpies at Stan Payne Oval, Evans Head.

Kyogle hosts Ballina tomorrow.

Tweed Coast takes on Byron Bay at Cabarita.

Northern United played Cudgen last night at Crozier Field in Lismore.

NRRRL LADDER

Tweed Coast 23

Cudgen 21

Mullumbimby 21

Ballina 18

Murwillumbah 16

Casino 16

Marist Brothers 15

Byron Bay 6

Kyogle 6

Lower Clarence 6

Evans Head 6

Northern United 0