Wild weather has forced the Tweed Coast Open golf event to be cancelled.
News

‘No option’ but to cancel prestigious golf event

Rebecca Lollback
14th Dec 2020 12:00 PM
THE Tweed Coast Open golf event has been abandoned after torrential rain and gale-force winds over the last 48 hours rendered the course unplayable.

Officials inspected the course this morning.

Bunkers were out of play, tree limbs were down, and several holes were at risk of inundation during high tides today and tomorrow.

“Officials were faced with no option but to call the event off,” organisers said.

“A decision on rescheduled dates for the event will be made in the near future.”

Brad Kennedy was set to headline the field of Australasian pro golf talent.

He is the current money list leader on the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia and a three-time winner on the Japanese Tour.

Other players who were set to compete for the $50,000 total prize purse were fellow Japanese Tour regulars South Australian Adam Bland (2015 Japanese PGA Champion), Victorian Matt Griffin, and Southport-based Dylan Perry.

Lismore’s Sam Brazel, the 2016 Hong Kong Open Champion, and current European Tour member, Gold Coast-based Victorian Deyen Lawson, were also listed in the field, along with Marcus Fraser.

coolangatta tweed heads golf club northern rivers golf northern rivers sport northern rivers weather
Lismore Northern Star

