'No one would listen' to concerns about bypass safety issues

The ALstonville bypass intersection at ALstonville has been the scene of numerous incidents. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

The ALstonville bypass intersection at ALstonville has been the scene of numerous incidents. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

THE bypass was welcome, but residents knew it would be problematic.

As the State Government looks to fix safety issues on the Alstonville bypass, locals have taken to social media to claim they could foresee safety issues before work was completed.

Three people have lost their lives on this dangerous stretch of the Bruxner Highway, and there have been many more crashes of varying severity since the bypass opened in almost seven years ago

Nicola Smith said residents had warned authorities of safety risks at the Sneaths Rd, Wollongbar and Ballina Rd, Alstonville junctions before the bypass was constructed.

"So so many locals said this before it was even built... but no one would listen,” she said.

John Heaton echoed her thoughts, saying he doubted the junctions' safety when they were completed in 2011.

Craig Johnson said it was "on a blind crest” and the "turnoff to Alstonville wasn't thought through”.

"At the posted speed limit you're at the intersection before the other cars turning into Alstonville realise it,” he said.

Jude Maree said the bypass was a "terrible road”, while Michelle Law believes an overpass would be the answer to safety woes.

But not everyone is convinced the road's design is to blame. Tony Martin said motorists "need to be more patient” turning on to the Bruxner Highway.

Gary Meiers said he believed the motorists were the problem.

"Fix the stupid people that can't drive properly and love to speed,” Mr Meiers said.

A NSW Department of Roads and Maritime Services spokeswoman said the concept design for the Ballina Rd junction was complete and the community would be kept up to speed on its progress.

She said RMS was also considering "further safety improvements” along the highway, including at the Sneaths Rd end of the bypass.