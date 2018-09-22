'No one said anything': Advocate calls on police to step in

A still from camera phone footage taken of the violent January 11 arrest of a 16-year-old boy in Lateen Lane, Byron Bay.

A BYRON Bay youth advocate believes the inquiry into the violent arrest of a 16-year-old boy has been "a fair process".

The Law Enforcement Conduct Commission this week released its finding that one officer - known as Officer E - should be considered for prosecution for assault occasioning actual bodily harm as a result of the January 11 incident where the boy was Tasered, then struck with a baton 18 times on Lateen Lane.

Youth advocate Nicqui Yazdi said the outcome was appropriate and she believed the inquiry would give the public faith in the LECC's legitimacy as a watchdog for police misconduct.

During the hearings, the commissioner heard other officers did not intervene on Officer E's repeated strikes on the boy and Ms Yazdi hoped the incident would see colleagues intervene in the future.

"I would really hope that in the future police officers ... step in and say something if they're not comfortable with what's going on," she said.

"Because that didn't happen.

"And that doesn't make any of those officers guilty but the one thing I can't understand is ... no one said anything."

Mz Yazdi said the subsequent roll-out of body-worn cameras for Tweed Byron Police District officers was "a step forward".

The NSW Police Force confirmed it had received the report and that the commissioner and commander of the professional standards command would now consider the LECC recommendations.