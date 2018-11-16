Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RAINBOW CROSSING: Lismore Council has again postponed the painting of the Rainbow Crossing at the Magellan St shared pedestrian zone.
RAINBOW CROSSING: Lismore Council has again postponed the painting of the Rainbow Crossing at the Magellan St shared pedestrian zone.
News

'No-one has a positive comment' about rainbow crossing

Alison Paterson
by
16th Nov 2018 3:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CONTROVERSIAL rainbow crossing in Lismore is causing havoc in the CBD, according to retailers.

But it's not the philosophy behind the Magellan St multi-hued crossing which is upsetting business owners - it's what one businessman said is the lack of communication from council regarding the works.

Col Baker, whose wife and daughter run the Lismore Pie Cart, said he was furious about it, saying "council have spent a lot of money and inconvenienced many businesses for a project that may not be finished".

"A lot of people come to the pie cart and its been a topic of conversation and no-one has a positive comment about the rainbow crossing," he said.

"It seems to me that council is doing their best to make it hard for businesses in the block, they should be spending money on fixing the roads, not on this airy-fairy stuff."

Mr Baker said continual confusion from council regarding the painting date and closing of the streets was impacting on businesses.

"Business owners were originally informed by council that all work would be done on Saturday afternoon and Sunday on October 27-28," he said.

"This was then postponed on Wednesday evening to the following weekend because it suited the contractor...bad luck that businesses had made arrangements with staff or decided to close, we just had to fit in with the contractor."

Mr Baker said business owners were also told via email that the street would be closed on Monday, November 19 for the painter, "apparently on a week day because the contractor, who comes from the Gold Coast, didn't work weekends, it doesn't matter apparently what suits businesses in Magellan St."

On Friday a council spokeswoman announced it had again postponed painting.

"Asphalting works were completed in early November and the rainbow walkway was scheduled for painting from 19-20 November," she said.

"Council postponed works following concerns from the Traffic Committee that is was too similar to a marked pedestrian crossing.

The Traffic Committee has now endorsed a new design (and) council will advise when installation of the new rainbow walkway is to take place."

In October 2017 council repainted a Nimbin rainbow pedestrian crossing white following several near misses between drivers and pedestrians.

lismore city council magellan street northern rivers council rainbow crossing
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Terror as sharks circle stranded fishermen

    Terror as sharks circle stranded fishermen

    Environment Footage has been released of the stomach-churning moment three great white sharks began to surround two men stranded in the water off NSW’s north coast.

    Danny's brave journey to find work at bowlo

    premium_icon Danny's brave journey to find work at bowlo

    News "I've got no words. I'm really enjoying it"

    11 fantastic things to do this week on the Northern Rivers

    11 fantastic things to do this week on the Northern Rivers

    Whats On From a chook-themed show to The Boy from Oz

    Incredible effort to lift car off motorcyclist after crash

    Incredible effort to lift car off motorcyclist after crash

    News Members of the public were rescued the rider

    Local Partners