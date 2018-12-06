Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police found ice after they pulled over a driver, whose car had no numberplates.
Police found ice after they pulled over a driver, whose car had no numberplates. Trevor Veale
Crime

No numberplates leads to ice arrest

by used in briefs
6th Dec 2018 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE from the Richmond Target Action Group will allegeon Tuesday afternoon they saw a car driving in South Lismore that was not displaying numberplates. The driver, a 37-year-old Loftville man, tried to leave the vehicle several times after being stopped by police.

Snior Constable David Henderson said police then had cause to search the 37-year-old and his vehicle. They located two bags of of methylamphetamine weighing .074 grams and a small amount of cannabis.

He was taken to Lismore Police Station where he was charged with three counts of possessing a prohibited drug. He will appear in Lismore Local Court in January #LismoreCrime

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Man falls 15m as cherry picker topples

    Man falls 15m as cherry picker topples

    Breaking THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is on scene at the incident.

    UM leader should not be punished by costs: Barrister

    premium_icon UM leader should not be punished by costs: Barrister

    News It is understood a final judgment may be reserved

    BOOZE BOOM: 8 businesses brewing in your backyard

    premium_icon BOOZE BOOM: 8 businesses brewing in your backyard

    Business Looking for a uniquely Northern Rivers Christmas gift this year?

    Meet the 82-year-old who dances at pubs and sunbakes naked

    premium_icon Meet the 82-year-old who dances at pubs and sunbakes naked

    News Watch these nine daredevils in this Screenworks and Feros project

    Local Partners