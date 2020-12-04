Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

No new local virus cases in NSW

by Erin Lyons
4th Dec 2020 11:34 AM

 

No new local cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in NSW as health authorities scramble to deal with a "serious situation" after a hotel quarantine worker tested positive.

The case is included in today's numbers but was revealed on Thursday, sparking a testing blitz.

The woman worked across two hotels, the Novotel, which housed returned overseas travellers, and the Ibis in Darling Harbour, with staff now on high alert.

Another five infections were diagnosed in hotel quarantine.

On Thursday NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the situation was "very serious", but still manageable.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said this was a “serious situation”. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said this was a “serious situation”. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett

 

While the state's Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the woman carried out domestic duties at the hotels and travelled to work from Minto, in Sydney's southwest, by train and light rail.

She worked at the Ibis on Friday, November 27, and the Novotel on November 28, 29 and 30 with hotel staff now required to isolate and get tested, until further advised.

Anyone who lives in the Minto area have also been encouraged to get a swab.

It is too early to tell how the woman caught the virus and whether or not it was from a returned traveller but genome testing is underway.

Early reports suggest she has not been in direct contact with any travellers.

More to come

Originally published as No new local virus cases in NSW

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 health nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Word to ban when job hunting

      Word to ban when job hunting
      • 4th Dec 2020 11:38 AM

      Top Stories

        Boy allegedly made to watch porn with stepdad, court hears

        Premium Content Boy allegedly made to watch porn with stepdad, court hears

        News A FAR North Coast man is accused of maintaining sexual relationships with his three stepsons.

        No fixed date for return of SCU’s international students

        Premium Content No fixed date for return of SCU’s international students

        News UNIVERSITY monitoring ‘volatile international environment’ during COVID 19.

        Murder charge certified in alleged North Coast assault case

        Premium Content Murder charge certified in alleged North Coast assault case

        News The man faces charges of murder and reckless grievous bodily harm

        10 years, 2 offices, countless sales: Hard work pays off

        Premium Content 10 years, 2 offices, countless sales: Hard work pays off

        News They opened their business at the “worst possible time” 10 years ago