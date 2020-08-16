Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk
Health

No new COVID-19 cases for Qld overnight

by Jessica Marszalek
16th Aug 2020 11:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queensland has recorded no new cases of COVID-19, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says.

Ms Palaszczuk was on the Gold Coast to announce a new Labor candidate for Burleigh, surfing champion Wayne "Rabbit" Bartholomew.

She said there was only 9 active cases, with 3299 tests carried out in the past 24 hours.

The Premier said life would not return to normal until there was a vaccine.

"Because we are doing the right thing we are having life in a semi-normal fashion," she said.

"In many, many parts of the world, this is simply not the case."

Ms Palaszczuk urged people to support local business, by spending at cafes and restaurants and retail stores.

She thanked authorities policing the borders and said she again would not apologise for her tough stance.

"We're all in this together," she said.

"We know that at any time anything could happen. But we have rapid response teams ready to go. Anything can happen at any time. It only takes one person."

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Red benches aim to spark an important discussion

        Premium Content Red benches aim to spark an important discussion

        News “HAVING them at the front of the hospital reminds people that victims often end up at the hospital, or worse”.

        Man to face trial over supply of ice

        Premium Content Man to face trial over supply of ice

        News The allegation is he supplied 230.2 grams of methamphetamine

        Forty years on, school maths comp makes its mark

        Premium Content Forty years on, school maths comp makes its mark

        News Primary school students from seven schools in Lismore will join their NSW...

        Make no bones about it, new burial plots are inexpensive

        Premium Content Make no bones about it, new burial plots are inexpensive

        News THE council has expanded its cemetery with 48 new burial plots and 144 new spaces...