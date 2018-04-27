No new cops for Lismore, Ballina, Casino or Byron areas

No new police recruits will be joining us on the North Coast.

THE NSW Police Force will today welcome 234 new probationary constables - but not a single one will be joining our local Police Districts.

Five new officers will join the Northern Region, which stretches from the Hawkesbury River to the Queensland border, but none of those have been allocated to the Richmond or Tweed-Byron police districts.

It is the third snub in a row for the Richmond Police District, which also didn't receive an allocation in December, or any new recruits after the April 2017 graduation.

Tweed-Byron received five new officers in December.

The news also comes after complaints from officers at the Ballina Police Station, who claim their front-line officer numbers haven't changed in almost 30 years.

Today's new police graduates will complete 12 months on-the-job training and study of the Associate Degree in Policing Practice by distance education with Charles Sturt University before being confirmed to the rank of constable.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller will today be joined by NSW Governor, His Excellency General David Hurley, to inspect the new recruits on the parade ground.

Commissioner Fuller said the recruits have worked hard, both physically and academically, to reach today's milestone.

"These recruits will be tested with new challenges every day but they will also experience the reward of serving the community as a police officer," he said.

"They will be stationed right across the state where they will spend the next 12 months learning what it truly means to wear the two-blues uniform."