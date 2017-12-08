Menu
No new cops for Lismore, Ballina, Casino areas

Five NSW Police force probationary constables are set to start their careers in Tweed-Byron.
Claudia Jambor
TWEED-Byron police will enjoy about half of the Northern Region's 11 new cops posted across the North Coast after the latest NSW Police force graduate allocations.

Fresh from the Goulburn Police Academy, five of the 199 graduated probationary constables are set to start work with the Tweed-Byron Local Area Command.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Richmond Local Area Command received no new recruits with patchy allocations in the past two years.

Six officers will be divided evenly to take post at Tuggerah Lakes, Coffs-Clarence and Newcastle City Commands.

Of the new recruits, the Northern Region received the second lowest number of recruits with the western region receiving a mere 10 additional officers across three commands.

About seven times that number will spread across the Central Metropolitan region, which encompasses about 14 Sydney suburbs, with 78 officers designated to the region.

The Northern Region spans from the Hawksbury River to the Queensland border.

Police Minister Troy Grant joined NSW Police Commissioner Michael Fuller APM for the attestation parade in Goulburn this morning, where Class 332 took their oath of office.

Mr Grant said Class 332 brings the number of sworn officers to pass through the Goulburn Police Academy since 2011 to 4,362.

Topics:  northern rivers police recruits richmond lac tweed-byron lac

Lismore Northern Star
