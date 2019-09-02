No need to sink the boot into family wagons

Strangely, there wasn’t a moment or a definitive point in time that wagons became unpopular.

Unlike Tom Cruise with his couch-jumping antics or Mel Gibson and his anti-Semitic rants, no-one drew a line in the sand and said all families and ageing folk must buy an SUV.

Which is a lucky for some, because few are chasing the Skoda Octavia RS245 wagon (which is one of the best kept automotive secrets) and pushing the price skyward.

FIRST IMPRESSIONS

KEL: Externally I like the Octavia because it looks like an Audi. I like the circular styling on the wheels and it looks high-end European.

GRANT: Coming from the Volkswagen Group, it has fine family lineage. I agree, it’s cut from a fine cloth and has an air of refined athleticism. Those 19-inch alloys are exclusive to this model but cost an extra $700.

KEL: Inside Octavia is nice too. The flat-bottom sports steering wheel is really nice in your hands and the bucket seats with alcantara with diamond stitching are brilliant — the RS stitching in the seat-backs is classy as well.

GRANT: Currently there is a deal of $49,990 drive-away, and it certainly looks like it’s worth far more. Opt for the quicker VW Golf R and you’re be paying more than $63,000, while a Mazda6 GT wagon is a about $51,300 drive-away.

2018 koda OCTAVIA RS 245 sedan & wagon. Picture: SKODA Auto

THE LIVING SPACE

KEL: Operationally it’s intuitive and everything is easy to find.

GRANT: That 9.2-inch colour touchscreen has one of the best resolutions in the business. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard and a vital inclusion nowadays. The 10-speaker Canton Premium sound system is a nice inclusion, too, as is the wireless phone charging. A Luxury Pack costs another $2800 and includes the aforementioned seats, heated chairs front and back, as well as blind spot detection with lane assist. The safety gear should be standard.

KEL: I don’t like the fact you have to turn on the recirculation every time you get in the car. I forget and then I get behind a truck and inhale fumes I don’t want in the car.

GRANT: That’s an interesting quirk, Skoda is traditionally really smart with all facets and is extremely good with the small aspects to make life easier, like the light in the boot which doubles as a torch and the umbrella that fits under the passenger seat.

KEL: One other issue is the capacity of important stuff in the console, like the fact the cup holders don’t have space for a bottle.

GRANT: There is a bottle holder in each door. I find that more convenient…but you’re a left-hander so you should be used to being disadvantaged.

The Skoda Octavia RS245 Wagon.

THE COMMUTE

KEL: I like it to drive. It’s easy to park and manoeuvre.

GRANT: Just like it? This thing is an absolute weapon. The name stands for 245 horsepower in the old money, and the turbocharged four-cylinder pumps out 180kW/370Nm.

KEL: Hoon, I don’t drive fast but it certainly doesn’t lack power. Even though it’s not using much fuel, averaging about eight litres for every 100km, I felt like I was always going to the petrol station.

GRANT: We do about average kilometres for an Aussie family, about 12,000km a year, and the 50-litre tank can feel small for those who travel regularly. One thing to be mindful of is it runs on the expensive 98 octane premium unleaded.

Loading the Skoda Octavia RS245.

THE SHOPPING

KEL: Plenty of space in that boot and I never got close to filling it.

GRANT: I know you tried hard on a few trips to the shopping centre.

KEL: I’m a thorough road tester.

GRANT: That boot space is massive, and I love the fact there are levers in the boot which drop the rear seats. Loading a full-size adult bike without dropping off a wheel was a breeze. Our test car has the power tailgate which is a $500 option.

KEL: A lot of people ask me what it is, some people know Skoda but a lot of people still don’t.

GRANT: Badge kudos is yet to come to the Czech brand but it’s steadily growing. It is armed with a five-year warranty which shows confidence in the brand, and servicing is among the cheapest you’ll find for the first three years...but it does jump from that point and over five years will cost $1700 under the capped price servicing plan.

SUNDAY RUN

KEL: At the lights I was next to a guy in an old souped-up sports car. Changing it to “sport” mode it gains that raspy exhaust note and then I blew him away.

GRANT: Now who’s the hoon? It’s a car you look forward to driving, and borrowing architecture from the VW Golf means it has outstanding handling prowess.

KEL: It changes direction well and feels sticky on the bitumen.

GRANT: Rubber comes from Pirelli and those P Zeros are well known for offering impressive grip. The RS245 also has an active Electronic Differential Lock of the front axle which helps the driver carve up the twisty stuff.

2017 koda Octavia RS 245 Wagon. Picture: Chris Benny Imaging

THE VERDICT

KEL: As an everyday commuter it’s a wolf in sheep’s clothing. The performance is something I don’t use to its full capacity.

GRANT: Well I love it and I’d have one in a heartbeat. It sprints, turns and has room for all our sporting equipment.