‘No more’ to family violence

20th Feb 2020 3:01 PM

A SMALL crowd of about 35 people gathered for a march in Evans Head promoting a big message.

"No More" to family violence.

Melanie-Jane Connell, a survivor of domestic violence, was on the megaphone encouraging passers-by to join the march.

Jill Samuels read out the ages of the 74 women killed due to domestic violence, last year in Australia.

"Bystanders becoming witnesses is the way to change things," Ms Samuels said.

"Make the call to the police and it could give someone hope."

The march is an annual event organised by the Richmond Valley Family Violence Liaison Committee.

• Support is available by calling 1800 RESPECT

activism northern rivers
Lismore Northern Star