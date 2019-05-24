Menu
NUDGERS: The organisers of Nudge Nudge Wink Wink are Darren Sutton, Laura Peck, Dale Stephen and Sarah Sutton.
Whats On

No more Nudge; charity party takes a break

20th May 2019 12:55 PM
THE last Nudge Nudge Wink Wink party for 2019 will be held at the Billinudgel Hotel on June 2, unless organisers decide otherwise.

Cunning Stunts, the group behind Nudge Nudge Wink Wink, confirmed the popular monthly event will go on an indefinite hiatus after June 2.

The June 2 event will be Nudge Nudge Wink Wink's 37th dance party, and it will push the amount of money raised for local charities over $300,000 since it started in December 2015.

The party will feature DJs Stephen Allkins, Miss L, Lady S, Dale Stephen and Lord Sut. Live art by Dubse and Creatrix Body Art.

Profits of this last Nudge will go to It Takes a Town, a charity bringing focus to the opportunities that exist locally to provide all children with the opportunities and environments required to thrive.

Co-organisers Darren Sutton confirmed the party will have a break.

"The first season 2015 raised $3,780, then in 2016 we raised $46,000. In 2017 we became ticketed and the money raised was $105,000,” he said.

The event became so popular it held up to 1500 people at some point and has benefited 24 non for profit organisations, charities and the village of Billinudgel, which received a donation after it was affected by the 2017 floods.

Sutton said as soon as the event became ticketed, the event started to raised more funds and the number of people at the event also became more manageable.

"Moving to a ticketed event was the best thing - it doubled the amount of money raised with half the audience,” he said.

Sutton thanked the DJs, volunteers and music lovers for their support.

  • At the Billinudgel Hotel, 1 Wilfred St, Billinudgel, on Sunday, June 2, from 2pm to 9.30pm. Details from cunningstunts.com.au.
Lismore Northern Star

