No more net by-catch

JASMINE BURKE
| 9th Jun 2017 3:05 PM
DEATH NETS: Sea Shepherd observed this dead ray in a shark net during the shark net trial.
DEATH NETS: Sea Shepherd observed this dead ray in a shark net during the shark net trial. Sea Shepherd

The final by-catch data from the North Coast Shark Net Trial has been released; and it isn't pretty.

Figures published by the Department of Primary Industries for the period May 8 to May 30, show the nets caught and killed just one of the targeted species of sharks - a white shark - and killed 13 other non-targeted marine animals.

Several species of rays, tuna, non-targeted sharks and a dolphin all fell prey to the nets in its last leg.

The DPI's latest figures bring the number of by-catch from the entire near six month trial to 143 animals from non-targeted species.

The removal of all five trial nets from Lighthouse Beach (Ballina), Sharpes Beach (Ballina), Shelly Beach (Ballina), Seven Mile Beach (Lennox Head) and Evans Head Beach were taken out ahead of the original June 13 date, following an increase in whale sightings along the NSW coastline.

The whale migration period is in full swing, where they will pass through the region in large numbers as part of their annual migration from the Antarctic to areas around the Great Barrier Reef, including Harvey Bay to Cape York.

In a different approach to tackling the region's shark issue, SMART Drumlines were also deployed for the duration of the net trial, and will stay.

In the present, there are 35 SMART drumlines across the five beaches, working as a catch-and-release method.

Since its inception in december 2016, one white shark was found dead upon inspection and 37 others were tagged and released safely.

Additionally, one other white shark was found dead on Airforce Beach on May 12 after being tagged and released on May 7.

This compares to seven targeted sharks (white, tiger and bull sharks) being caught in the nets over the whole trial.

Figures can be obtained on both the nets and the SMART drumlines from the DPI's website.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers envionment shark net trial

