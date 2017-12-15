No more detour: Kyogle mayor happy with new bridge

Gradys Creek Road has re-opened to all traffic with the completion of Davies Bridge.

CHRISTMAS has come early to the residents of Gradys Creek with the opening of Davies Bridge and the Gradys Creek Road to all traffic.

The bridge was opened yesterday afternoon, after being closed since early January while Kyogle Council undertook a program to replace six aging timber bridges on Gradys Creek and Lions Roads.

Local traffic has had to detour via Lynches Creek while the new bridges were built.

With the completion of Davies Bridge, the council has now rebuilt four of the six bridges. The other two bridges, Boyles No 1 and McIntoshes, can be replaced without closing the road.

Mayor Cr Danielle Mulholland said Gradys Creek residents would be thrilled with the news.

"Most people understand that replacing six bridges is quite an undertaking and that the new bridges will improve safety and access for all motorists, including local residents,” she said.

"But it has been a long project and residents will be very pleased that they can go back to using Gradys Creek Road and they will no longer have to take the detour.

"It's also good news for tourism, with local, interstate and international visitors once again being able to travel the Lions Road between the Northern Rivers and South East Queensland.”

The new Davies Bridge is a two lane composite concrete construction, which is approximately 33m long and about 6.5 metres wide. It was built by the council's bridge crews and contractors.

Council expects work on the new Boyles No 1 and McIntoshes bridges to be complete by the end of March 2018.

Council received a grant through the Federal Government's Bridges Renewal Program to part fund the six new bridges.