Ballina Shire Council will this week consider renewed complaints around the donation bins at Vinnies in Ballina.
No more charity bins at Ballina op shop

Liana Turner
25th Oct 2018 11:00 PM
A TRIAL will be undertaken to tackle illegal dumping outside a North Coast charity store.

Ballina Shire Council this week considered a proposal to address repeated complaints of dumping at St Vincent De Paul in Ballina.

The complaints had come from owners of neighbouring properties and related to the dumping of goods around the charity's designated donation bins.

Jeffery Shearman fronted the council to appeal for the bins to be removed.

He said this was "the only solution” for illegal dumping, scavenging and "social problems” at the site.

"There was a time when charity bins were treated with respect by the public,” he said.

"In today's throwaway society that respect is no longer there.”

The council voted in January 2016 to support recommendations to address the problem, but Mr Shearman said this "failed to bring about change”.

Michael Timbrell from St Vincent de Paul said his organisation was "just as much victims of poor community behaviour”.

"We do have some very serious reservations about removing the bins because we believe it'll actually cause a greater mess in that laneway,” Mr Timbrell said.

"It'll affect our ability to deliver much-needed services.”

He said they didn't have bins in Lennox Head and that laneway was "a mess”.

But he suggested working with the council on a three-month trial of removing the bins, and Councillor Sharon Cadwallader moved a motion in support of this.

The motion also included a provision for the local traffic committee to consider a loading zone outside the store.

"It's been a problem ... for a number of years and has cost thousands and thousands of dollars,” Cr Cadwallader said.

"Hundreds and hundreds of hours have been spent on this issue.

"Current legislation cannot force the removal of the bins but (we) can work with organisations to address the issues.”

Cr Jeff Johnson was concerned there would still be significant dumping in the lane.

Councillors discussed fencing to block that area from illegal dumping.

General manager Paul Hickey said it would take time to change residents' habits.

"It will take a while to manage people's behaviour because people have been doing it for so many decades,” he said.

Cr Cadwallader's motion was passed unanimously.

