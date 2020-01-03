Menu
Alstonville bowler Peter Taylor competing in the Summerland Singles at Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina.
No matter what happens on the green, Alstonville bowler can’t lose

Mitchell Craig
, mitchell.craig@northernstar.com.au
3rd Jan 2020 12:00 AM
WIN or lose there is no taking away from what Alstonville bowler Peter Taylor has achieved in the last 12 months.

He was one of 32 bowlers competing in the $12,500 Summerland Singles at Cherry Street Bowling Club yesterday.

Next month he will head to Sydney where is nominated for several awards from Bowls NSW.

He could return home with either NSW Bowler of the Year or the Most Improved award.

Recently he won the NSW Champion of Club Champion pairs with Alstonville teammate Rod McCabe.

“It was a bit of shock to hear I’d been nominated for the awards,” Taylor said.

“I didn’t even know, I got a text and jumped on Facebook and there it was.

“I played in the Tweed Fours with (Australian rep) Barrie Lester and won some decent money ($12,000) at the Park Beach tournament.

“So it has been a good year, I practice and play a lot so that helps.”

Taylor moved to the region six years ago and spent time at Ballina and Casino.

He also plays in the popular Bowls Premier League with a star-studded Tweed team.

The last local bowler to win Summerland Singles was Ballina’s Aaron Teys in 2013.

“I’ve been knocking on the door for a few years and just fallen a bit short,” Taylor said.

“It’s always a strong field, especially now its back to 64, you get the best of the best.

“Bowls is all on the day though, sometimes you do well and other days you think ‘what am I doing out here’.”

Another 32 bowlers will play today with the finals tomorrow.

Defending champion Ben Twist will play today along with Australian representative Corey Wedlock in a star-studded field..

