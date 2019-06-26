Menu
BAD BUDGET: Cr Adam Guise moved that Lismore City Council delay voting on its controversial budget at the June 25 extra-ordinary meeting. Alison Paterson
No 'magic solution' as council debates tough budget

Alison Paterson
26th Jun 2019 6:45 AM
"AWFUL decisions” had to be made as Lismore councillors voted on one of their toughest budgets at an extraordinary meeting last night.

But one councillor, Adam Guise, tried to delay the process, calling for more time to consider the impact the revised delivery program and operational plan would have on the community.

More than 150 public submissions were received on the budget, including concerns about the impact on the Lismore Workers Swim Team and funding for NORPA.

"I don't want to be a razor gang to cut and burn in the community without consultation,” Cr Guise said.

"As you hear tonight there are so many surprises, this is not a budget I can support, we need extra time to consider this.”

Earlier Cr Guise suggested the council reconvene later this week at an extraordinary meeting to reconsider submissions and hold a detailed workshop.

"This is a bad budget, it's an omnibus, an austerity budget,” he said.

"If we to do this genuinely and in accordance under the Act, we need more time.

"Budget line items affect people in the community... this budget hurts this community.”

But Mayor Isaac Smith disagreed.

"I don't think this has been a rushed process, anyone who thinks a magic solution can be found in the next week has not been sitting through discussions over the last six months,” he said.

Cr Neil Marks agreed with Cr Smith.

"We has this budget out for 28 days for the public to look at it, to ask questions,” he said.

"What we have this year is some very awful decisions to make... there is no way to avoid this, there is no nice budget time.”

Deputy mayor Cr Elly Bird spoke against Cr Guise's motion.

She said the council was being "steered back to a place of financial sustainability”.

Cr Guise's motion was supported by Cr Lloyd and Cr Gianpiero Battista and was declared lost.

Those who voted in favour of the budget were Cr Smith, Cr Bird, Cr Bill Moorhouse, Cr Neil Marks, Cr Eddie Llloyd and Cr Darelene Cook.

Those against were Cr Battista, Cr Guise and Cr Greg Bennett.

Lismore Northern Star

