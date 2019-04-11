'No longer our secret': $550,000 upgrade for caravan park

Funding has been announced for the Coraki Riverside Caravan Park.

THE caravan park in Coraki will enjoy a $550,000 upgrade following a Federal Government grant.

Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow said the Coraki Riverside Caravan Park, which is managed by council, had enjoyed a surge of popularity in recent years.

"The Coraki Riverside Caravan Park is no longer our well-kept secret, with more and more people choosing to spend time here,” Cr Mustow said.

Cr. Mustow said Council was grateful for the funding towards new amenities at the Coraki Riverside Caravan Park, which would replace the old existing facilities.

The funding will also provide an all-ability access to showers, laundry and a camp kitchen.

Cr Mustow said a council decision to bring the park into conformity with the requirements of the Local Government Act proved to be the right one with the park going from strength to strength.

He said council had invested substantially in the landscaping of the park grounds, as well as along the riverfront.

He said camping and caravanning were part of Australian life and council needed to make sure the Coraki Riverside Caravan Park kept pace with growing visitor demand.

"The Australian Government's funding provides council with the opportunity to provide a better holiday experience for tourists, which also delivers a real benefit to the Coraki community,” he said.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan announced the funding yesterday, and said the upgrade would make the park more attractive for visitors to Coraki.

"The upgrade of the Caravan Park is great news for tourists who come to visit and stay in Coraki,” he said.

"This in turn will provide more customers for the local businesses.”