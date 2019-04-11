Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Funding has been announced for the Coraki Riverside Caravan Park.
Funding has been announced for the Coraki Riverside Caravan Park.
Council News

'No longer our secret': $550,000 upgrade for caravan park

Jackie Munro
by
11th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE caravan park in Coraki will enjoy a $550,000 upgrade following a Federal Government grant.

Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow said the Coraki Riverside Caravan Park, which is managed by council, had enjoyed a surge of popularity in recent years.

"The Coraki Riverside Caravan Park is no longer our well-kept secret, with more and more people choosing to spend time here,” Cr Mustow said.

Cr. Mustow said Council was grateful for the funding towards new amenities at the Coraki Riverside Caravan Park, which would replace the old existing facilities.

The funding will also provide an all-ability access to showers, laundry and a camp kitchen.

Cr Mustow said a council decision to bring the park into conformity with the requirements of the Local Government Act proved to be the right one with the park going from strength to strength.

He said council had invested substantially in the landscaping of the park grounds, as well as along the riverfront.

He said camping and caravanning were part of Australian life and council needed to make sure the Coraki Riverside Caravan Park kept pace with growing visitor demand.

"The Australian Government's funding provides council with the opportunity to provide a better holiday experience for tourists, which also delivers a real benefit to the Coraki community,” he said.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan announced the funding yesterday, and said the upgrade would make the park more attractive for visitors to Coraki.

"The upgrade of the Caravan Park is great news for tourists who come to visit and stay in Coraki,” he said.

"This in turn will provide more customers for the local businesses.”

coraki riverside caravan park kevin hogan mp northern rivers councils richmond valley council
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Young mum was living her dream when tragedy struck again

    premium_icon Young mum was living her dream when tragedy struck again

    News A FUNDRAISING event hopes to help family dealing with tragic loss.

    • 11th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
    After 2 years, council still can't decide on signature tree

    premium_icon After 2 years, council still can't decide on signature tree

    News Flame tree project put on the backburner

    • 11th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
    What business owners think of one-way street trial

    premium_icon What business owners think of one-way street trial

    Council News A large group of business owners met to discuss the council's trial

    • 11th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
    42,500 Splendour tickets on sale today

    premium_icon 42,500 Splendour tickets on sale today

    Business That's 7,500 more than last year

    • 11th Apr 2019 12:00 AM