No local festivals in list of 14 'high risk' NSW events

FESTIVAL: Rabbits Eat Lettuce moved out of NSW due to extra regulations by the NSW Government. Daniel Tran

THE NSW government released today a list of 14 high risk festivals which will have to adhere to a new licensing scheme from March 1, but none of them are held on the Northern Rivers.

NSW Racing Minister Paul Toole said no other festival will be affected by the changes.

NSW Police's list included:

Days Like This - Victoria Park, Camperdown - March 2019

Transmission - Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic Park - March 2019

Up Down - Newcastle Foreshore, Newcastle - March 2019

Defqon.1 - Sydney International Regatta Centre, Castlereagh - September 2019

Subsonic - Riverwood Downs, Monkerai - November 2019

This That - Wickham Park, Newcastle - November 2019

Knockout Games of Destiny - Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic Park - December 2019

Lost Paradise - Glenworth Valley - December 2019

FOMO - Parramatta Park, Parramatta - January 2020

Electric Gardens - Centennial Park - January 2020

HTID - Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic Park - January 2020

Rolling Loud - Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic Park - January 2020

Laneway - Callan Park, Rozelle - February 2020

Ultra - Parramatta Park, Parramatta - February 2020

The list will be regularly reviewed and festivals which improve their safety may be removed from the list while others may be added, the minister said.

It follows an announcement by minister Toole earlier in the week that music festivals determined to be low risk would obtain a free licence under the coalition's new licensing regime.

Events found to be high risk will pay $650 for a licence - which is equivalent to the fee they currently pay to operate.

The Australian Festival Association (AFA) rejected the announcement, saying organisers of the 14 mentioned events were advised via SMS message.

"Organisers of festivals which have been named in the 'high risk' category were getting SMS messages and phone calls from late yesterday evening to let them know they were being subjected to these new regulations" the statement said.

"The Government has named 14 festival organisers, some of whom haven't been given the courtesy of a discussion about concerns with their events prior to this announcement.

"These festivals haven't seen the guidelines under which they have been assessed, nor given a right of reply.

The music festival organisers said the festivals in the list should not be in the high-risk category.

"A stand out example is Laneway Festival which does not meet the government's stated high-risk criteria."

"It's also not clear how new festivals will be assessed, what discretionary powers will be available and what risk assessment criteria will be applied.

"As it stands, any festival can be added to the high-risk category at any time.

"We reaffirm our commitment to better safety at our festivals - but we won't cop unfair and unreasonable regulations without consultation and which will damage the economic and social contribution our festivals make to the NSW economy in our cities and regional areas."

The statement was issues on behalf of the Australian Festival Association, Live Performance Australia, Music NSW, APRA AMCOS and Live Music Office.