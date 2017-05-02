No licence for 27 years: Driver 'too lazy' to get one

A MOTORIST has been caught on the roads, despite the fact that he hadn't had a licence for 27 years.

Casino Police will allege that on Saturday they were asked to assist a RMS heavy vehicle Inspector at Whiporie.

Upon attending police spoke to a 62-year-old Grafton man who had been driving a horse truck to produce his drivers licence.

He said that he had been unlicensed since February 1990.

He added that he was eligible to obtain a licence but had been 'too lazy' to do so.

RMS Inspectors defected his vehicle and the man will be receiving some paperwork from the police in the near future.