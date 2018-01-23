No licence for 30 years, caught driving 9 times over limit

Police breath test drink driver who was found to be nearly nine times the limit for an unlicensed driver.

Trevor Veale

BEING unlicensed for nearly 30 years didn't stop a Northern Rivers man from drink-driving nearly nine times over the limit.

A breath analysis of a 52-year-old Wyong man found he was well-over the legal limit allowed for an unlicensed driver, which is 0.02.

Police nabbed him driving along the Bruxner Highway toward police with high beams on about 11pm on Saturday.

The 52-year-old was pulled over by police and taken to Tabulam police station after failing a roadside breath test.

Checks on his licence revealed he has been unlicensed since June 1989.

He was issued with a court notice for driving while unlicensed and high range drink driving.

He will appear in Casino Local Court next month.