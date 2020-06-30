A LUCKY laughing kookaburra has been found alive in the grille of the car close to half an hour after being hit by a car near The Channon.

A WIRES Northern Rivers spokeswoman said a local named Chris was on his way to work on Tuesday, when he hit a kookaburra on the Pinchin Rd between The Channon and Goolmangar.

"He stopped to see if the kookaburra was okay but it couldn't be found," the spokeswoman said.

"When Chris arrived at work in Goonellabah he noticed the bird was caught in the grille of his car.

"Chris called WIRES and volunteer Julie attended."

No joy ride for this kookaburra.

Julie found the poor bird was caught by its right wing at an odd angle.

"The only way to get the bird free of the grille was by opening the bonnet of the car," the spokeswoman said

"Julie was then able to gently push the wing down and the bird was free of the grille. It was no joy ride for this kookaburra.

Julie found the kookaburra to be in surprisingly good condition. The bird was obviously in shock but there did not seem to be any broken bones or major feather damage.

"Julie brought the bird into care and allowed it to rest before a thorough check up.

"No injuries were found, a flight test proved positive."

The spokeswoman said Chris was called later in the afternoon and he collected the kookaburra on his way home from work and released it back to the spot where it had unfortunately crossed the road in the morning.

"We hope next time it is in need to cross the road it will take a different and higher flight path," she said.

"Thank you Chris for saving this lovely bird, for calling WIRES and taking the time to release it back into its home territory."