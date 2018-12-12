No jail for sickening one-punch attack at taxi rank

Monique Louise Schwartz, 38, leaves court after being sentenced for punching Christian Lundgaard in the face on March 19 last year.

Monique Louise Schwartz, 38, leaves court after being sentenced for punching Christian Lundgaard in the face on March 19 last year. Chloe Lyons

A WOMAN who avoided prison for a single punch which left a man with a bleed on the brain has claimed she "suffered" too because people were mean to her on social media.

Monique Louise Schwartz, 38, punched Christian Lundgaard in the face on March 19, 2017, about 3am in response to him head butting her then-boyfriend in a Noosa taxi queue dispute.

Schwartz originally pleaded not guilty to unlawfully causing grievous bodily harm, but changed her plea on the second day of her trial in Maroochydore District Court today where the charge was downgraded to assault occasioning bodily harm.

The attack left Lundgaard with multiple fractures to his nose and septum, a brain haemorrhage and fracture to the back of his skull.

Mr Lundgaard spent nine days in hospital where he was monitored closely as the injury temporarily damaged a gland which controls sodium in the body.

He is still unable to taste and smell, but it's unclear whether that injury is permanent.

Schwartz told police during an interview: "I didn't think, I just went into protection mode".

She also described hearing a "crack" as Mr Lundgaard hit the ground.

The court heard Schwartz was previously convicted of common assault for pushing a woman over in a reclining chair after a disagreement with her ex-brother in law.

Defence barrister Tony Glynn said his client was described as "particularly kind" and that may be why she felt the need to protect people.

Mr Glynn said she also suffered due to "vitriolic social media commentary" about her.

Judge Glen Cash ordered Schwartz to 18 months' imprisonment, suspended immediately for two years.

Schwartz attempted to hide her face while leaving court.