'No impact': Govt's new short-term letting rules slammed

THE "one-size-fits-all" approach for short-term holiday letting proposed by the State Government has been slammed by locals.

Byron Shire mayor Simon Richardson and councillor Michael Lyon said the new regulations were inadequate and would have 'no impact' on Byron Shire's affordable housing crisis.

"There is nothing in here to level the playing field for accommodation providers who have paid their DA fees, nothing about business rates being charged for people who are running a business of STHL, nothing on fire safety regulations," Cr Lyon said.

"Nothing about where to house the people who leave Byron and the satellite suburbs as STHL continues forcing rents to spiral out of control."

Cr Richardson said the regulations were focused on Sydney and the 180 day cap on holiday letting for those landlords who didn't live in their property was not a compromise but simply ensured that the current situation would continue.

"A 50 per cent occupancy rate for an accommodation type that does not pay commercial rates and does not need any DA, really is a licence to continue what's going on," Cr Richardson said.

However, Cr Richardson said the council would be looking to implement the maximum cap of 180 days in the near future.

"We will be looking to exercise the amount of power we have been given, I wouldn't expect a mutiny on that," he said.

"As soon as we get formal notification of the planning mechanism, then we will take steps to ensure we try and get a balance as even as we can."

Cr Lyon said he wanted to see similar restrictions placed on non-resident landlords as those in inner Sydney under the Strata schemes.

"It would have been simple, give councils the ability to regulate and not allow out-of-town or non-resident landlords to let short term," Cr Lyon said.

"This would protect long-term housing stock and ensure that the community of Byron have a place to live."

The 'two strikes your out' code of conduct did receive some favour, however council was eager to receive more clarity on the issue.

"This is where we need to look at the details, because the reading of the press release talks about two significant strikes - we need to know what that actually means," Cr Richardson said.

For example, Cr Richardson said a substantiated complaint for council could be an investigated noise complaint.

"We just need to know from the State Government is that what they consider a strike or does it basically have to be a riot in the house to be a significant strike," he said.

Ballina MP Tamara Smith said the new legislation ignores the unique challenged STHL presents to different communities.

"This is another example of the NSW Government consulting but not listening to the community," Ms Smith said.

The NSW Greens have welcomed the mandatory code of conduct, however Ms Smith said ultimately local councils will be left to manage the impacts and are in the best place to regulate the market.

"Many of these properties operate like accommodation businesses and should face local development controls," she said.

"The NSW Greens support a sharing economy but it shouldn't have negative consequences for communities."

"The Government has failed to get the balance right with these new regulations."

On the other side, HomeAway (formerly Stayz) have called further consultation with the NSW Government stating these regulations "unnecessarily restrict the sector".

Director of Corporate and Government Affairs Eacham Curry said they did not support the proposed regional differential or granting strata buildings with the power to set restrictions that infringed essential property rights of owners.

"We fear these proposals will lead to a patchwork of regulation across the state, drive up the cost of accommodation and curtail the economic potential of the short-term rental sector," Mr Curry said.

HomeAway's key policy recommendations for the NSW Government are: