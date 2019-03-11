No horsing around, this election is serious business

Greens candidate for Lismore Sue Higginson rides into the CBD ahead of pre-polling.

Greens candidate for Lismore Sue Higginson rides into the CBD ahead of pre-polling. Aisling Brennan

GREENS candidate for Lismore Sue Higginson rode her horse through the centre of town like she owned the place - and if the latest polls are anything to go by she just might.

With less than two weeks to go until the NSW State election, Ms Higginson took the opportunity to promote the effects of climate change to the people lining up for pre-polling on Monday morning in an election stunt that saw her ride alongside Glenn Morris, the Inverell farmer who made headlines in 2016 when he rode his horse across the Sydney Harbour Bridge to bring attention to struggling drought conditions.

The pair on horseback rode down Molesworth St, past the pre-polling booths behind chanting Greens supporters promoting Ms Higginson.

"This is the last election in NSW to take the best advantage we can of the knowledge we have of how we turn our future into a positive story for us now and the next mob,” Ms Higginson said.

"Today was about the protection of our environment and the protection of our community's health going forward.

"This election is a referendum on the how the steps we take in the immediate short-term to moving into a safe climate future.”

Greens candidate for Lismore Sue Higginson rides into the CBD alongside climate change activist Glenn Morris ahead of pre-polling. Aisling Brennan

Following the release of a YouGov Galaxy poll conducted for The Daily Telegraph which polled 588 voters in Lismore, the data showed the Greens have a chance of taking the seat of Lismore from the Nationals in the two-party preferred result, depending on the flow of preferences.

"Everybody knows, the state of NSW is looking at this seat (Lismore).

"Lismore is now, by some of the experts, to be the most marginal seat in the state.

"We are one of the most marginal seats in the state.

"We are very aware that single seat polling is highly unreliable but to see any news like that is a good check and balance.”

Mr Morris said there needs to be a change in politics to ensure the effects of climate change aren't permanent.

"I think we're in a really serious climate emergency,” he said.

"Every decision we make is a vitally important for our future and there's nothing more important than voting.

"Out west, we're in a crippling drought across the state, the rivers are running dry, towns are running out of water and we're right in the crisis mode so we need to make decisions.

"Scone declared a climate emergency the other day and we know that Byron Shire Council has declared a climate emergency (in 2018), so there's a wave happening.

"We've got to change.”

Pre-polling is now open at several locations across the Lismore electorate.