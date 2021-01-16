No horsing around as Balliwood Stables draws interest

A former horse clinic is for sale in Ballina.

Owners will not be left with a long face at Balliwood Stables which are described as the “perfect” opportunity for a horse trainer.

Real estate agent Greg Jeffery said there has been no horsing around with the property which has already taken plenty of interest from local trainers.

“We have had a bit of interest in it for sure, we’ve had a lot of people looking, a lot of racehorse trainers have come and inquired on it,” Mr Jeffery said.

The property comes with access to Ballina racecourse and also features eight stables, plus office/living accommodation with kitchen, bathroom and a separate toilet.

Outside there’s four yards plus sheds for stock feed, tack room and storage. An exercise yard is also located at the back of the property.

“Ideally, it’s set up for any of the local trainers, there’s new boxes inside, there’s sand boxes in the yard and then you’ve got a big walk yard out the back … which opens up and goes straight onto the racetrack,” Mr Jeffery said.

For more information, visit the website or phone Greg Jeffery on 0408 865 107.