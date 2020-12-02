No horsing about, there’s work to be done

MOUNTED POLICE: Two mounted police officers have arrived to spend three weeks in Byron Bay, assisting local Police with the influx of Schoolies to the area.

ALONG with thousands of tourists and Schoolies flocking to the Northern Rivers, two mounted police officers have also arrived to help keep the peace.

According to the Mounted Police social media: “It’s that time of the year again when two of our lucky horses spend three weeks in Byron Bay, assisting local police with the influx of Schoolies” to the area.

“Our staff rotate in travelling up to work over the three weekends, while the horses are cared for locally during their days off.”

They also posted a photo with the caption that police horse “Jubilee looks like he’s enjoying himself here on the beach. Prince is probably taking the picture”.

Mounted Police perform the exact duties of general duties policing, with the only difference being their mode of transport.

Mounted Police conduct patrols in “pairs” and are highly effective due to the mobility and elevation of the officers on horse back.

Feedback on social media has been positive:

Paul Patti: “Covert surveillance at its best – mountie standard tactical plans are always effective community policing. On the Gold Coast last week, QPOL had foot patrols of about 15 officers in a group. Certainly does not deliver the same punch as two mounties or win the same smile from the people we serve. I am proud of the mountie heritage and the smart policing outcome you achieved. But I am biased.”

Sue-Anne Henderson: “What a great idea! I’m sure the horses enjoy the change of scenery and their officers probably do too. How could you not. It’s a beautiful area. Stay safe and may it be a pleasant three weeks!”

The New South Wales Mounted Police Unit is the oldest continuous operational mounted unit in the world. It was formed by Governor Brisbane on the 7th September, 1825.

In comparison the London Metropolitan Mounted Police were formed in 1828 and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in 1863.