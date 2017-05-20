22°
No happy hour but there are some silver linings

Samantha Elley
| 20th May 2017 5:00 AM
My mum's beautiful nails as I get to hold her hand.
Samantha Elley

THE term 'happy hour' seems somewhat ironic at a palliative care hospital.

How can there be a happy hour when you have a loved one wasting their final days away?

But for my mum the tinkling of the happy hour drinks cart, as it rattles its way through the halls of the hospital, is a short reprieve from the cancer that is raging through her body.

As the volunteers pop their heads into the room, always with a smile, guaranteed they will meet with a bigger smile from my mum.

"You are most welcome!" she beams even before the volunteer has a chance to ask her what she'd like to drink.

All visitors also are offered drinks and I wonder if the volunteers go back and comment to their co-workers at how crowded Room 3 seems to be at those times of the day.

Watching my mother slowly waste away from the lung cancer brought on by years of smoking is no easy task.

And watching my father helplessly mourn his wife of 53 years is even harder.

But ever the optimist I am seeing a number of silver linings as we spend day after day in the quiet of mum's hospital room, taking turns to hold her hand.

1. The family have rallied. My brothers, myself and my dad have become a tight cohesive unit constantly in touch. My aunt and cousins, some I rarely see due to geographical differences, have become constant companions and supporters.

2. Sharing memories. Get the keepers of the memories of your past in one room and the stories flow naturally. Many laughs, reminiscinces, family secrets and experiences only you and your mob can understand.

3. Support of wider community. One big thank you goes to Facebook for keeping people connected. It has been such a great way to keep people updated as well as have many express their sympathy, prayers and support. I am definitely feeling the love.

4. Life and death experience. Many may disagree with this but I think it's important for the younger members of the family to see the sickness of older members. They may not fully grasp what is going on, and that is fine, but my mum's grandchildren will have some understanding as to why she will no longer be with us.

5. Doing the little things. My mum has always had gorgeous, strong nails and she must have filed and manicured them before she went into hospital as they were as long and elegant as ever. So I took a few choices of nail polish to her, let her pick a colour and then painted them. I also took her favourite perfume, Paris by Yves St Laurent, so she could smell lovely. I spent time brushing her hair, and while as a hairdresser I make a good journalist, it looked better than the bed hair she had before.

I am learning there is no easy road or shortcut going through the demise of a loved one and when it's your parent, it seems an insurmountable mountain to climb.

I am counting my blessings, however, for all the reasons listed above.

I am learning to be kind to myself and to yell, scream and cry when I need to.

The fact I am hurting is because I love someone and that someone loves me.

In the words of Toulouse-Lautrec from the movie Moulin Rouge:

"The greatest thing you'll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return".

Post script. My mum passed away on Thursday night.She was peaceful and calm and had had family around her all week. RIP mum.

Topics:  cancer death dying palliative care silver linings

