No happy ending for Rockhampton vibrator thief

IN COURT: Lisa Maree Dobbs pleaded guilty to one stealing charge, one drug driving charge and one of disqualified driving.

A 22-YEAR-OLD woman stole a mini vibrator from a Rockhampton sex shop a month after she was busted drug driving without a licence.

Lisa Maree Dobbs today pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one stealing charge, one drug driving charge and one of disqualified driving.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said Dobbs and two other females entered the Love Heart adult shop on Musgrave St at 2.55pm on July 4.

She said one of the females distracted the shop assistant and then said she had to move her car.

Ms Marsden said Dobbs and the other female then went to leave, refusing to show the contents of their bags when asked.

She said as they walked away, security alarms were activated and indicated they had stolen items in their bags.

Ms Marsden said they both ran off, but CCTV showed Dobbs had stolen a mini Bodywand (vibrator) and two attachments.

On June 12, police intercepted Dobbs driving on Western St at 9.30am.

She admitted to smoking marijuana that morning and taking methamphetamine.

Dobbs has never held a driver's licence and she was convicted for unlicensed driving in July 2017.

"You are going to have to have a think about which way you go, particularly with drug use continually getting you in to trouble," Magistrate Phillipa Beckinsale said.

She ordered Dobbs to pay $1150 in fines, $85 restitution and disqualified her from driving for six months.