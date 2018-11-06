Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NO FUEL: McCoy's Cafe will no longer trade as a fuel retailer in Cooyar.
NO FUEL: McCoy's Cafe will no longer trade as a fuel retailer in Cooyar. Contributed
News

No petrol for small town amid epic price rise

Jessica Mcgrath
by
6th Nov 2018 10:00 AM | Updated: 11:35 AM

THE owners of McCoy's Cafe in Cooyar have made the difficult decision to no longer trade as a fuel retailer.

Having taken over the business, previously known as Cooyar Food & Fuel in December 2016, current owners of the McCoy's Cafe Garry McCoy and Julie Shultz have worked on significant renovations and upgrades to the venue to expand their food and cafe offering.

"Unfortunately, in the current fuel environment, it has become increasingly difficult for us to continue operating as a small independent fuel retailer," Mr McCoy said.

Rising fuel prices and increasing operating costs had contributed to the decision to stop selling fuel.

"We have small tanks and buy fuel in very low volumes therefore we pay a higher cost price per litre and higher delivery fees than larger retailers who buy in much larger volumes," he said.

"Unfortunately, this creates a lot of angst for customers at the bowsers who are unhappy with our prices and sadly our staff often wear the brunt of customer complaints about pricing."

Fuel infrastructure issues at the cafe were also a significant investment to fix.

"Combined with increasing operating costs such as electricity and insurance, fuel sales are simply no longer a viable part of our business," Mr McCoy said.

"We've therefore made the difficult decision to stop selling fuel, we will continue to focus on growing and expanding our core cafe business."

McCoy's Cafe is open for breakfast, brunch and lunch from 7am to 4.30pm daily.

For fuel customers travelling the New England Highway, the nearest service stations to Cooyar are at Yarraman, 29km to the north and Crows Nest, 46km south of Cooyar.

cooyar editors picks fuel costs fuel prices fuel station
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Arrest at nude beach after woman reports 'indecent act'

    Arrest at nude beach after woman reports 'indecent act'

    Crime SHE was going for a run when the man approached her, "grinning".

    Aldi store in Lismore set to close its doors

    Aldi store in Lismore set to close its doors

    Business Popular supermarket will shut next week ... but not for long

    Farmer exiled from property after kill threats

    premium_icon Farmer exiled from property after kill threats

    Crime It has been "living hell" for neighbours, court hears

    Lismore-born jockey hopes to clinch Melbourne Cup win

    premium_icon Lismore-born jockey hopes to clinch Melbourne Cup win

    Racing Carnival Champion jockey Zac Purton has come a long way

    Local Partners