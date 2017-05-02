No Frills Twins confirmed to tour with Sheppard

No Frill Twins Vanessa & Arna Rogers, of Mullumbimby, have moved onto the world stage during the Iggy Azalea cover competition. Photo: Contributed

MUSIC duo the No Frills Twins have been announced as one of the supporting acts in the upcoming Sheppard tour.

The Northern Rivers artists will be part of the Keem Me Crazy tour with independent Brisbane act Sheppard and singer songwriter Reece Mastin.

The tour will take the local singers the Eaton's Hill Hotel in Brisbane on May 27, The Croxton in Melbourne on June 10 and The Metro Theatre in Sydney on June 11.

Arna and Vanessa Rodgers, the No Frills Twins, are an alternative pop duo that mixes their personal take on fashion and style with music that explores topics rarely touched by popular music, such as mental health and body image.

The sisters, 22, have a consistent number of fans online with 392,000 followers on Facebook, more than 72,000 on Instagram, and more than 90,000 subscribers to their YouTube channel.

Their latest release was the song Love Me Tender, a catchy pop song that marked a new sound for the young artists.

Sheppard

Sheppard is an Australian indie pop band from Brisbane, formed in 2009.

Their debut studio album, Bombs Away, was released on July 2014, and peaked at No. 2 on the ARIA Albums Chart and was certified gold by the Australian Recording Industry Association, while their second single, Geronimo, spent three weeks at No. 1 on the ARIA Singles Chart and was certified 5x platinum.

At the ARIA Music Awards of 2013, Sheppard were nominated for Best Independent Release for Let Me Down Easy.

At the 2014 ceremony, they were nominated for Album of the Year, Best Group, Best Independent Release, Best Pop Release, Song of the Year, Producer of the Year, and Best Video.