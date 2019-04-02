Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NO FRACKING: Sailor Jorge Pujol and Vicki Perrin from the Wide Bay Burnett Lock the Gate Alliance.
NO FRACKING: Sailor Jorge Pujol and Vicki Perrin from the Wide Bay Burnett Lock the Gate Alliance. Alistair Brightman
News

NO FRACKING WAY: Activist calls for mining 'no-go zones'

Christian Berechree
by
2nd Apr 2019 2:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ANTI-FRACKING activist has called for the Fraser Coast to be named a "no-go zone" for mining.

Vicki Perrin, spokeswoman for Lock the Gate, put the call out following the new that the last of three licenses that may have allowed fracking on the Fraser Coast had expired.

"We strongly believe the Wide Bay Burnett is one place that should be permanently off limits due to its cultural, agricultural, and environmental significance," Ms Perrin said.

Oil and gas exploration company Blue Energy previously held three petroleum licences covering the Fraser Coast and Bundaberg.

Two of the licenses expired on December 31, 2018 and the third and final permit expired on March 31.

The licence cannot be renewed.

 

Ms Perrin said Blue Energy had been unable to proceed with its plans due to sustained community opposition.

"This outcome shows that unified communities have the power to defend themselves from gas fracking," she said.

Ms Perrin said while local groups were celebrating the win, there was nothing to stop the State Government from issuing new petroleum or other mining licences over the region.

To prevent this happening, Ms Perrin said Lock the Gate was calling on the government to implement "no-go zones" for mining and gas companies in its review of the Regional Planning Interest Act.

editors picks fcenvironment fracking lock the gate mining
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Neighbours 'terrified' as East Ballina home burns down

    premium_icon Neighbours 'terrified' as East Ballina home burns down

    News A MOTHER and her three children have been left homeless after their East Ballina house caught on fire in the early hours this morning.

    • 2nd Apr 2019 3:18 PM
    Firearm used in attempted armed robbery at motel

    premium_icon Firearm used in attempted armed robbery at motel

    News The two men allegedly threatened residents with a firearm

    Want to try girls league tag for free?

    premium_icon Want to try girls league tag for free?

    Rugby League Girls invited to love tag league

    Kindness of strangers gives couple light during dark time

    premium_icon Kindness of strangers gives couple light during dark time

    Community Community rallies to raise money for Joel's life-saving operation