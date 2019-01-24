"WHEN it comes down to my brother and the breath he no longer takes, I don't want him (Bashir) to be comfortable."

There is no forgiving or forgetting for the families and survivors of the horrific Bali bombings of 2002 that killed 202 people, including 88 Australians.

And moves by the Indonesian Government to consider the early release of the evil mastermind behind the killings, Jemaah Islamiyah extremist Abu Bakar Bashir, 81, have tore open the scab.

Jess Hardy lost her brother Billy in the attack.

He was on a footy trip with mates from the Southport Sharks when the bomb ripped through the night-life hotspot Kuta.

"I just feel when it comes down to my brother and the breath he no longer takes, I don't want him (Bashir) to be comfortable," Ms Hardy told the Bulletin yesterday.

Jess Hardy lost her brother Billy in the 2002 Bali bombings.

"That sounds horrible, but I've had such a loss and he's made it to the ripe old age of 81 already … the fact my brother just made it out of his teen years, I don't think it's very fair.

"When my brother died at 20, he had it all taken away from him. He was robbed. I've never liked the sight of that guy (Bashir) and it does bring up other emotions when I do see him.

"All of those lives lost, the ripple effect, he's pond scum, really.

"I don't think I have such poison against him anymore, but I know that if it wasn't for him, my brother would still be here, so it's just hard to deal with knowing my brother could have had a quality life.

Bill Hardy hugs his daughter Jess in the surf at Kuta beach after a memorial service for the victims of the Sari Club bombing, including his son Billy.

"Over time you come to terms with it, I guess I'm more at peace with it because I don't want to live in anger, because that will just rot away at you.

"I've had to let go of the grudge that I've held for so long, I really did.

"I think about what my brother would want and he would like to know that my family and I were living as happily as we possibly could.

"We certainly miss him everyday, it's like having a missing limb.

"It changes you as a person, it was so horrific and there was a lot of hatred for a number of years and I guess I have let go of that, but I think as far as Bashir goes I don't even think he deserves any of my time or energy.

Billy Hardy with his mum Christine before his death in 2002.

Andrew Csabi still remembers the tearful goodbye he had with his son, then aged 6, from behind a white screen after being told he was unlikely to survive the blast.

Mr Csabi lost his right foot and left leg above the knee and is "dead against" Indonesian president Joko Widodo's plans to release Bashir.

"My stomach churned when I heard the news," he said.

"Bashir has no interest in repenting, he's not remorseful, hasn't acknowledged any responsibility.

Bali bombing survivor Andrew Csabi with his book 'Bom Bali — Life after Death — Ten Years On'.

"I think that he's still an influencer and he's able to incite hatred even though he's mature aged - he's done it once, he knows how to assemble people for a cause."

Glenn Cosman was with Mr Csabi, and another friend, Glen Forster, when the bombs went off.

The real estate agent from Surfers Paradise was hit with shrapnel and both eardrums were perforated.

"The first time I saw it on my newsfeed I thought he must be dead," he said.

Bali bombing survivor Glenn Cosman pictured at the Bali bombing memorial at Allambe Memorial Park for the 10th anniversary special service.

"The pressure the Australian Government is putting on them is good, but I think (Bakir) is very much diminished now in his capacity. His influence on people is still a concern but he probably still can from jail anyway."

Upper Coomera's Ben Tullipan was given just a 5 per cent chance of survival after losing both legs and suffering severe burns to most of his body, but has no interest in following the lives of the men responsible.

"I try to live in the positive, I try not to think on that side of things, it doesn't do much for me," he said.

"No matter what anyone says it's not going to change what the Indonesian Government do."

Instead, the father-of-two focuses on the future, celebrating his daughter's 12th birthday this week.

Bali bombing survivor Ben Tullipan in 2016 and children Sheridan and Rory at their home in Upper Coomera, Gold Coast. Photo: Regi Varghese

Both his daughter and son, 6, have grown up with the knowledge of what happened in Bali before they were born.

"They know about me from the start and we have some photo albums with some pretty graphic stuff in it and a lot of video footage, audio footage - some of it they've watched, some of it they haven't," he said.

"We talk to a lot of survivors and other families that lost people in the bomb. The kids know them and have grown up with them."