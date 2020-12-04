No fixed date for return of SCU’s international students

Southern Cross University is monitoring the situation on the return of international students.

Southern Cross University is monitoring the situation on the return of international students.

THERE is no fixed return date for international students attending Southern Cross University, with the university monitoring the situation.

Last week, Charles Darwin University and the Northern Territory Government welcomed back international students for the first time since March as part of a pilot program.

The arrival of the 63 students on November 30 sparked some interest as to whether that signalled a return for international students around the country.

However, it looks likely that a return is not likely until early 2021.

In a statement, Southern Cross University said they were monitoring the situation and following the current government advice.

"Southern Cross University is closely monitoring advice from federal and state governments in what is a still a volatile international environment," the statement said.

"We look forward to welcome our current students back to campus at a time in the future that is safe for them to return."

Speaking earlier this year at the ATN International Education Summit, Penrith MP Stuart Ayres, whose portfolio includes jobs, investment, tourism, foreshadowed a possible return in early 2021.

"I want to be able to open, in fact, I foreshadow that we'll be able to open borders to international students through a quarantine regime," Mr Ayres said at the time.

"There are lots of lessons that we've learnt from that quarantine experience that we've been sharing vice-chancellors that we think will allow us to re-open our international student markets sooner rather than later."