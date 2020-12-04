Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Southern Cross University is monitoring the situation on the return of international students.
Southern Cross University is monitoring the situation on the return of international students.
News

No fixed date for return of SCU’s international students

Adam Daunt
4th Dec 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THERE is no fixed return date for international students attending Southern Cross University, with the university monitoring the situation.

Last week, Charles Darwin University and the Northern Territory Government welcomed back international students for the first time since March as part of a pilot program.

The arrival of the 63 students on November 30 sparked some interest as to whether that signalled a return for international students around the country.

However, it looks likely that a return is not likely until early 2021.

In a statement, Southern Cross University said they were monitoring the situation and following the current government advice.

"Southern Cross University is closely monitoring advice from federal and state governments in what is a still a volatile international environment," the statement said.

"We look forward to welcome our current students back to campus at a time in the future that is safe for them to return."

Speaking earlier this year at the ATN International Education Summit, Penrith MP Stuart Ayres, whose portfolio includes jobs, investment, tourism, foreshadowed a possible return in early 2021.

"I want to be able to open, in fact, I foreshadow that we'll be able to open borders to international students through a quarantine regime," Mr Ayres said at the time.

"There are lots of lessons that we've learnt from that quarantine experience that we've been sharing vice-chancellors that we think will allow us to re-open our international student markets sooner rather than later."

coronavirus coronavirusnorthernrivers education international students international travel southern cross uninversity southern cross university (lismore) tertiary education university students
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        Teen who assaulted 9 year old child faces court

        Premium Content Teen who assaulted 9 year old child faces court

        News THE now 18-year-old was expected to go to trial next year.

        Julian Assange’s father to speak at 3 Northern Rivers towns

        Premium Content Julian Assange’s father to speak at 3 Northern Rivers towns

        News JOHN Shipton, recently returned from his son’s extradition hearing at the Old...

        Next step in case of man accused of underground drug den

        Premium Content Next step in case of man accused of underground drug den

        News More charges have been foreshadowed in case of accused drug producer