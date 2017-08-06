No fixed Abode: Book launch strikes a cord

No Fixed Abode photographer Drew Rogers with his wife Celeste Harris, at the 2017 Byron Bay Writers Festival.

IT WAS standing room only in the Belongil Room at the Byron Bay Writers Festival on Saturday for the launch of No Fixed Abode.

The photo essay, capturing the personal biographies of homeless residents in Byron Bay struck a cord with audiences in the wake of the tent city saga at Martin Place, Sydney.

Photographer Drew Rogers, pictured with his partner Celeste Harris - who also works at the Byron Bay Community Centre - said his delicate portraits wound up in a book by accident.

"The first photos were captured entirely in the moment, with no setting up, as we opened the Community Centre's new shower facilities,” Mr Rogers said.

"To be able to launch the book during national Homelessness Week has given it great emphasis, especially with the current rhetoric on homelessnesses in the political landscape.”

The hobby photographer was joined in the launch by BBWF board member Anneli Knight and other professional volunteers including Tricia Shantz, Vivienne Pearson, Paul Spooner and Carly Lorente.

Southern Cross University doctorate holder, Dr Gregory Smith, who spent over eight years living on the streets prior to his education, wrote the foreword for No Fixed Abode.

"On any given night, there are about 105,000 people sleeping it rough in Australia,” he told the audience.

"The slight majority of those are male though 44% female are in this group.

"More of a tragedy are the 17,000 children under 10, with no place to call home.

"That's a story that could be told in 105,000 different ways.”

Mr Smith said to most people homelessness was an "abstract concept” of anonymous faces, seen sitting in bus shelters - looking "unkempt and undignified.”

But No Fixed Abode honed in on their personal stories.

"If you look into the eyes of those people, you can see their strength, their depth of character, resolve, and hope ... hope to get by another day.”

