'No expense spared' on resort-style home

INCREDIBLE: You could own this beautiful seven-bedroom, three-bathroom Tintenbar home for $2.3m. Raine & Horne

TAKING in stunning hinterland views and sea breezes, buyers should move quickly to snap up this newly-listed Tintenbar beauty.

Set against a gorgeous pine forest backdrop, the stunning home at 154 Foresters Way is perched privately on an elevated 1.19 easy care acre block in Tintenbar's prestige Estate and is on the market for $2.3 million.

Raine & Horne real estate agent Lorna Bailey said the resort-style property had seven bedrooms, three bathrooms and three living areas offering loads of space and options for media spaces or games rooms.

"What makes this home hard to replace is the size, quality and design, everything has been thought of and ready to enjoy,” Ms Bailey said.

"If you are looking for a single level home built with luxury for entertaining and comfort, this is the property for you.”

Ms Bailey said the sellers have purchased elsewhere, and the property must sell.

The single-level home is within close proximity to Byron Bay, Bangalow, Lennox Head and Ballina.

"Inside the home it's obvious no expense or comfort has been spared with high vaulted ceilings, tiled living, ducted air conditioning and generous proportions for all family arrangements,” Ms Bailey said.

The home contains a parents wing, with a spacious master bedroom suite, luxurious ensuite, private courtyard, his and hers inbuilt separate wardrobes as well as an adjoining nursery room.

A large modern kitchen is the heart of this home, equipped with fully integrated Miele appliances, granite benchtops, plumbed fridge and servery window to the outdoor pavilion for those summer barbecues.

There is an internal access double garage, as well as separate garage sheds providing four additional car spaces.

Ms Bailey said the expansive outdoor pavilion has been fully built in with barbecue, sink, dishwasher, plumbed fridge, plus storage and ceiling fans.

"From the pavilion to the sparkling in-ground saltwater solar power-heated pool and resort-style steam room, this outdoor oasis holds the promise of dazzling days and balmy nights in the company of family and friends,” she said.