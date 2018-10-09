'No excuse': Woman bit and spat at cop outside Lismore pub

A WOMAN who spat on a police officer and bit a security guard's forearm after she was refused entry to a Lismore pub was acting in "complete contempt”, a court has heard.

Thomessa Copeland, 20, was sentenced in Lismore Local Court on Monday for two counts of assault, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police officer.

The court heard Copeland was drinking at Mary Gilhooley's Irish pub in Lismore on July 14 with friends when she left to go to a nearby convenience store.

When she returned, the venue manager and a security guard refused her back in because she was obviously drunk.

In response she became "irate and rowdy” and pushed past the manager. When the security officer tried to stop her, she started "thrashing out” and punched the security officer several times about the face.

Eventually she was moved outside, and guards told her to leave the area. But in response, she began yelling "racist slurs” at them and throwing punches, and had to be forcible restrained and held to the ground. During the confusion she bit one of the guards.

Police were about 500m away when they the screaming and came running. The two officers ordered her to stop resisting arrest, but she refused to obey.

When the officers saw the teeth marks on one of the security guards' arms,and attempted to take down Copeland's details that she spat on one of them.

In sentencing Copeland on Monday, Magistrate Michael Dakin said there was "absolutely no excuse” for her behaviour.

He said licensed premises had a legal obligation to refuse entry if patrons were drunk.

"If you'd have gone when you were asked to go I doubt you'd be standing her today,” he said.

He also said police did a "difficult” and often "thankless” job and should be able to turn up to work without threats of violence.

The court also heard she had been on a bond for drunk driving at the time.

"All this while on conditional liberty,” Magistrate Dakin remarked.

Copeland's solicitor Matthew Bogunovich said his client was "very young” and "her shame is palpable”, but conceded she was guilty of "particularly distasteful offending”.

The court heard there was an "inescapable link between alcohol abuse and this kind of offending”.

Magistrate Dakin sentenced Copeland to a 12 month prison sentence to be served via an intensive correction order in the community, plus a total of 200 hours community service.

She was also banned from Mary G's.