'No evidence' man's mushroom stash was magic

A man has faced court over drug supply charges after police allegedly found a stash of magic mushrooms in his possession.

A UK man accused of supplying magic mushrooms on the Northern Rivers may require a bridging visa while his charges remain before court.

Ewan Shakespeare, 20, who has been living in Nimbin, has been charged supplying supplying a prohibited drug of an indictable quantity and possessing a prohibited drug.

He appeared briefly before Lismore Local Court on Tuesday.

Police have alleged he was found with 52 grams of magic mushrooms and six grams of cannabis in Nimbin on the afternoon of March 12.

He also faces a backup charge of possessing a prohibited drug - which may replace the supply charge - and one charge of failing to comply with bail conditions.

Defence solicitor Hugh Van Dugteren said Mr Shakespeare's parents had flown in from England and were present in court.

He said the drug supply charge may be downgraded if the quantity of mushrooms had decreased after drying out.

But the court heard there was so far no proof the mushrooms he had were psychoactive.

Mr Van Dugteren said his client's current visa expired on June 18.

"The difficulty for Mr Shakespeare is that he he'd have to get a special bridging visa because of the charges," he said.

"The mushrooms haven't been analysed.

"At this point there's nothing to suggest they're ... magic mushrooms."

Prosecutor Brett Gradisnik said police would be responsible to applying for a bridging visa, if one is required.

Mr Van Dugteren tendered references from Mr Shakespeare's family and friends.

Mr Shakespeare remains on bail and is expected to lodge a plea for the alleged breach of bail next Tuesday.