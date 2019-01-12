Menu
Kyogle's main street.
News

No evidence in market movement in Kyogle commercial area

11th Jan 2019 11:00 PM
COMMERCIAL land values in Kyogle local government area have continued to remain steady between 2017 and 2018, with demand meeting supply.

There was no change in commercial land values.

There was only seven sales in the commercial zones, however, these included four residences.

There was no evidence indicating a movement in the market values for commercial land.

Typical commercial land values

  • Summerland Way, Kyogle (692sqm): $151,000, no change
