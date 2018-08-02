'No evidence' fig tree site has cultural value

Chris and Robin Lowry hope Ballina Shire Council's move to not further delay the removal of a Moreton Bay fig that's been damaging their Lennox Head home will mean the end of a long chapter for them.

Chris and Robin Lowry hope Ballina Shire Council's move to not further delay the removal of a Moreton Bay fig that's been damaging their Lennox Head home will mean the end of a long chapter for them. Liana Turner

THE chainsaws were already running when a State Government department confirmed it had found an historic tree in Lennox Head was not protected by cultural heritage.

A Ballina Shire Council contractor began removing limbs from the Castle Drive fig tree yesterday and Monday.

But workers and police at the scene were met with a flock of protesters continuing to oppose the tree's removal, before the discovery of a wood duck nest ceased work.

The Office of Environment and Heritage investigated claims the tree held Aboriginal Cultural Heritage, which were raised by Ngangbul custodian Lois Cook.

An OEH spokesman said staff inspected the site and found no evidence to support the claims.

"The inspection found no evidence of Aboriginal objects on the ground surface,” he said.

"The Jali Local Aboriginal Land Council has advised OEH the site does not appear to have Aboriginal Cultural Heritage values.”

Chris and Robin Lowry own one of the two homes most affected by the tree's sprawling roots.

Mr Lowry said they were exasperated by yet another delay in the process.

Ballina Shire councillors upheld a decision - which dates back to late last year - to remove the tree after their insurer declared it would no longer cover further damage to the Lowry's property or other nearby homes.

The Lowrys and former owners of a neighbouring property have previously been compensated for damage to their homes caused by the tree.

"We don't know what's going to happen now, it's in limbo,” Mr Lowry said.

"It's a very difficult situation.”

Mr Lowry stressed they hadn't fought for the tree to be removed, and had rather lobbied for alternatives which have since been ruled out by the council's staff as not viable.

"We just said we wanted something done,” he said.

But he said some of those against the tree's removal had made things personal.

"Every time we go in and out of the house people yell at us and curse and swear at us,” he said.

Mr Lowry said this was making life uncomfortable for the couple, whose home first began showing damage from the tree about four years ago.

He said each delay was also making the process more costly for ratepayers and expressed his disappointment at Ballina MP Tamara Smith's role in delaying the tree's removal.

Ms Cook said she believed the appearance of a wood duck nest containing eggs in the tree - which halted work yesterday - was "divine intervention”.

"It's come in an given us a little bit more time,” she said.

Ms Cook hoped National Parks and Wildlife Service and OEH would get involved in an archaeological cultural survey at the site, including test pits.