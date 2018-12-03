'No dry eyes in the room': Sight-impaired wedding goes viral

Kelly and David Tilse from Weddings at Tiffany's hosted a sight-impaired wedding.

SLIPPING on a blindfold as the bride and groom say their vows at picture-perfect wedding certainly isn't tradition.

But newlyweds Steph and Rob, who were married in Maleny, wanted their guests to heighten their senses and share their special day just as the bride experienced it - blind.

Steph was diagnosed with Cone Rod Dystrophy, an inherited eye disorder that completely took away her eyesight shortly before she met Rob.

The couple spent painstaking hours deciding where to tie the knot and met their future venue director, Kelly Tilse at a wedding showcase on the Sunshine Coast.

The director of Weddings at Tiffany's spotted them in the crowd looking overwhelmed and offered a helping hand.

Guests were invited to slip on blindfolds while the vows were read to experience the moment how Steph was. James Day

"We were the very last venue they visited for the day," she said.

"They were standing together in the chaos so I took them around for a tour through the venue."

Kelly said she soon realised Steph was sight impaired and made sure the future bride was able to decide on their venue through other means.

An owl ring-bearer was included in the ceremony. James Day

"It was really important for Steph to touch and get a feel for everything so I ran her hands across the chairs, flowers, pews and every detail so she could make a final decision," Kelly said.

Over the next nine months, Kelly and the couple went on their wedding journey, organising every little detail to suit to bride and her guests.

When the big day came, guests were asked to blindfold themselves as the couple said their vows to imagine exactly how Steph experienced the moment.

Guests were invited to slip on blindfolds while the vows were read to experience the moment how Steph was. James Day

An impressive owl ring-bearer was also included which landed on Steph's arm, letting her touch senses take over.

"There wasn't many dry eyes in the room," Kelly said.

"It was absolutely beautiful and incredibly moving."

Kelly said getting the chance to organise such an important day was a privilege as it was the first sight-impaired wedding she catered for.

"There's just a little bit more to consider," Kelly said.

"Every little detail mattered. It was such an honour."

If you would like to donate to help find a cure for Steph's eye condition, click here.