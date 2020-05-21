No cow pat lotto or big rigs for Casino this year

SAD news for lovers of beef and big rigs, both Beef Week and the Casino Truck Show will not be held this year.

Yesterday the Beef Week organising committee were still trying to see if Beef Week could go ahead in September after its postponement this month.

35 PHOTOS: We will miss Beef Week

Today, regrettably they decided to cancel both events for this year.

The 11-day Beef Week Festival and the Truck Show are keystone events in the town and bring thousands of visitors and residents to the CBD.

President Frank McKey said the Casino Beef Week Committee understands the sadness and disappointment the community will feel.

“The Richmond Valley has battled droughts, fires and floods which never affected the community’s involvement at Casino Beef Week,” Mr McKey said.

“To cancel this year’s Casino Beef Week due to a virus is unthinkable, but it had to be done.

“Today the committee voted to cancel this year’s Beef Week due to the new ongoing Public Health Order. It was a devastating decision, but we are working on bringing you the greatest Beef Week yet in 2021.”

This Saturday would have been the Beef Week opening night, marking 38 years of the event.

“Typically all our hard work is done by today. The Queens would be at the judging luncheon, and in the office, we’d be ticking off event checklists and just enjoying the calm before the storm. Our greatest fear for the coming week would be torrential rain; but rain, hail or shine Beef Week still goes ahead,” Mr McKey said.

Instead a virus has bought down the event.

READ: Why you should holiday in your backyard.

The Casino Beef Week Committee asks everyone to flood social media with their memories of past Beef Weeks, whether they are photos, videos, stories or thoughts.

Use the hashtag #CasinoBeefWeek2020