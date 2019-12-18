No cliche, it’s been seven decades of true love for Ballina couple

LONG LASTING LOVE: Ballina's Jeff and Ollie Muir celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary surrounded by loved ones at Ballina's Crowley Retirement Village on December 17.

CELEBRATING his 70th wedding anniversary with wife Ollie was a dream come true for Jeff Muir.

The long-time Ballina couple celebrated with fellow residents at Crowley Retirement Village at Ballina on Tuesday, and then again at an intimate family lunch at the home.

The 95-year-old said the secret to a long and happy marriage was “to not get jealous and to always consider each other.”

“Although it sounds cliche, walking down the aisle at the Anglican Church in Mansfield on December 17, 1949 with Ollie was the happiest day of my life,” Mr Muir said.

“It still feels the same, we just aren’t as active.

“It’s easy being married to Ollie, she’s always so giving and has a wonderful heart.

“I just wanted to make it to see our 70th wedding anniversary, so I am a happy man.”

The couple met after a football match in Gaffneys Creek in 1948, and fell in love.

Soon after they were married, they brought their daughter Rhonda into the world.

Mr Muir said the fondest memory of their marriage for him was seeing his daughter Rhonda for the first time.

“I worked on the railway in Devonport, Tasmania and I walked a long way to come and see her,” he chuckled.

“We have two grandchildren, and two great grandchildren, whom we are both very proud of.”

Daughter Rhonda Aikman described her parents’ marriage as a match made in heaven.

“They’ve been very close throughout their entire marrage and they have always been such wonderful parents,” she said.

“Dad was a gold miner in Victoria and Tasmania and mum was a nurse in Wangaratta, but she gave that up to focus on her family.

“They’ve always been very hard workers all their lives, I’m very proud of them.”