No clean drinking water, 40C days: How we can help this town

EVERY DROP COUNTS: Community stalwart and North Coast Drought Appeal founder, Anne Thompson is hoping to help residents of Walgett south of Lightning Ridge, which has run out of drinking water.

WHILE parts of the Northern Rivers now have water restrictions, no-one is doing it as tough as the people in Walgett.

That's the opinion of Anne Thompson, the force who created the North Coast Drought Appeal nearly 25 years ago.

Now Mrs Thompson, 80, is aiming to help Walgatt, a small town in the state north-west, just south of Lightning Ridge, which recently ran out of clean drinking water.

"To those of you who support The North Coast Drought Appeal I have been aware of the situation of the town of Walgett being out of water and surely we can help,” she said.

"The community has been on level five restrictions for four months and the town's bore water supply was knocked out of action when it was hit by lightning in a storm.”

Mrs Thompson said while the bore has since been restored, "drinking water remains in short supply and now the town is facing a string of 40 plus degree days”.

Mrs Thompson said she has been in touch with the Coles supermarket chain who have informed her that shoppers can redeem their Flyby points for bottles of water.

"Every drop counts, just $4 will buy a 10 litre container,” she said.

""We have a freight company who will transport pallets to drought stricken areas, so let's raise some money to buy large containers, 10 litre minimum.”

Mrs Thompson said it's ironic that Walgett means two rivers.

"Anyone who want to want to help can visit the North Coast Drought Appeal or make a donation via Summerland Credit Union, BSB 728-728 account number 22321288,” she said.

More information via jthompson18@bigpond.com