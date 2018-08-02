Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Double Stabbing in North Ipswich
Crime

Four released over weekend double stabbing

Emma Clarke
by
2nd Aug 2018 9:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR people have been released from custody and nobody has been charged after two teenagers were stabbed in Ipswich on the weekend.

Police are still investigating after a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man presented to St Andrews Hospital with various stab wounds on Saturday night.

Police took four people, two men aged 40 and 19, a 17-year-old boy and a 21-year-old woman into custody on Waterworks Rd at North Ipswich at 11.30pm on Saturday.

A Queensland Police spokesperson this morning said the four people had been released from custody.

The spokesperson said police had not laid charges over the incident.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Two North Ipswich homes were crime scenes on Sunday as police investigated how the victims were stabbed.

Up to 10 police vehicles surrounded homes on Waterworks Rd and Reginald St.

The homes were taped off as two police dogs searched the yards and detectives scoured the adjoining properties.
Police investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

ipswich crime ipswich police north ipswich qps stabbing
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    'It was a mess': 8 people hurt after three-car smash

    'It was a mess': 8 people hurt after three-car smash

    Breaking ONE car ended up on top of another car as a result of the crash, which has put traffic at a standstill.

    • 2nd Aug 2018 10:15 AM
    5 most popular hairdressers on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon 5 most popular hairdressers on the Northern Rivers

    Business Whether it's a trim or a style and colour, we love our hairdressers

    VIDEO: Ballina home destroyed by fire overnight

    VIDEO: Ballina home destroyed by fire overnight

    News Flames could be seen going metres up into the air

    Horror motorbike crash sparked teen's downward spiral

    premium_icon Horror motorbike crash sparked teen's downward spiral

    News Jonathan's future looked bleak, but he has turned his life around.

    Local Partners