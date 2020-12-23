Menu
There are no new COVID-19 cases in the Northern Rivers.
No changes in restrictions for the Northern Rivers

Adam Daunt
23rd Dec 2020 11:30 AM
THERE will be no changes in restrictions for regional NSW, including the Northern Rivers, over Christmas, the NSW Government has announced.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said there were eight new COVID-19 cases overnight.

"There will be no changes in restrictions for regional NSW," the Premier said at her daily press conference.

"For Greater Sydney, and for those in the northern part of the Northern Beaches and for regional NSW, it is pretty simple what we have today is what we will have on the 27th of December."

This means that there has now been 152 days without a COVID-19 case on the Northern Rivers.

The restrictions that apply to regional NSW for Christmas include being able to have up to 50 visitors at a household, up to 100 people at outdoor public gatherings and maximum number of people permitted at hospitality venues is one person per 2 square metres.

