NO BULL: High rate of livestock injuries on our farms

LIVESTOCK injuries on the Northern Rivers are among the highest in the state, sparking a call from NSW Ambulance for farmers to be safe when working on the land.

Latest data revealed that since July 1, 2015 paramedics have responded to 258 livestock related injuries involving cows and bulls.

Of that number, 30 call outs were in the Northern Rivers with the highest recorded in the New England area with 53 injuries.

These figures also included rodeo riders and motorists colliding with livestock.

NSW Ambulance Superintendent Steve Flanagan said livestock and vehicle injuries involving such as quad bikes and tractors were leading to severe injuries and sometimes death.

"Farms can be dangerous places that have a dynamic level of risk and a few safety precautions will help minimise injuries and loss of livelihood and - worse - life," Supt Flanagan said.

Supt Flanngan issued a stern warning to farmers to ensure they and their workers were sufficiently trained.

"If you're not adequately trained to be around the animals or have a level of experience that allows you to fully appreciate possible risks to work with them, you shouldn't be," he said.

"Suitable clothing and footwear is also a must, especially around yards, sheds and crushes."

The statistics revealed 17 people on the Northern Rivers were treated for quad bike injuries and eight for tractor-related incidents.