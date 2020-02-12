No bull: Bronze medal for Big Valley 15 in global comp

Braford breed Big Valley 15 owned by Ernie Bennett from Theresa Creek won the bronze medal for Champion of the World

A MINIATURE Galloway won champion of the world and received a gold medal.

Closer to home, Theresa Creek producer Ernie Bennett's Big Valley 15 bull won the bronze medal when judged as third best in the world.

"It gives you more prominence in the beef industry," Mr Bennett said of the medal.

The competition starts when all supreme exhibits form Royal Shows are judged nationally. They then move on to the Asia Pacific comp and then the world judging.

With four judges from Mexico, Brazil, Australia and South America, the judging is done from photographs due to the difficulty of assessing cattle all over the world.

"Judging is a funny thing," Mr Bennett said.

"I wouldn't dare say to anyone, this is the third best bull in the world as only those from Royal Shows have been included."

Still, in the quiet valleys of Theresa Creek, the medal is an exciting win for Big Valley Brafords farm.