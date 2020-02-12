Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Braford breed Big Valley 15 owned by Ernie Bennett from Theresa Creek won the bronze medal for Champion of the World
Braford breed Big Valley 15 owned by Ernie Bennett from Theresa Creek won the bronze medal for Champion of the World
Rural

No bull: Bronze medal for Big Valley 15 in global comp

Susanna Freymark
12th Feb 2020 2:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MINIATURE Galloway won champion of the world and received a gold medal.

Closer to home, Theresa Creek producer Ernie Bennett's Big Valley 15 bull won the bronze medal when judged as third best in the world.

"It gives you more prominence in the beef industry," Mr Bennett said of the medal.

The competition starts when all supreme exhibits form Royal Shows are judged nationally. They then move on to the Asia Pacific comp and then the world judging.

With four judges from Mexico, Brazil, Australia and South America, the judging is done from photographs due to the difficulty of assessing cattle all over the world.

"Judging is a funny thing," Mr Bennett said.

"I wouldn't dare say to anyone, this is the third best bull in the world as only those from Royal Shows have been included."

Still, in the quiet valleys of Theresa Creek, the medal is an exciting win for Big Valley Brafords farm.

northern rivers beef industry northern rivers business
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Severe storms bringing heavy rain set to saturate region

        Severe storms bringing heavy rain set to saturate region

        Weather BOM has warned severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours.

        Mayor called a ‘d---head’ over fitness farm approval

        premium_icon Mayor called a ‘d---head’ over fitness farm approval

        Council News Community divided on a proposal to build an outdoor obstacle course.

        Who says art doesn't pay?

        premium_icon Who says art doesn't pay?

        Council News After the sculpture was dismantled, all of its birds have been sold.

        Meet helicopter crewman who rescues people for a living

        premium_icon Meet helicopter crewman who rescues people for a living

        News Jimmy Keough marks 15 years with the Westpac service.